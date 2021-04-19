How to unbank yourself & grow your money with crypto: Practical info from financial & legal specialists (press release)

Press Release

The “Unbank yourself” phenomenon has been growing rapidly lately as more and more companies choose cryptocurrencies. But what does this mean and how can a company, as well as individuals safely grow their money by investing in cryptocurrencies?

Join the online event organized by the Netherlands Romania Chamber of Commerce (NRCC), together with Bitcoin Romania, Dentons and Deloitte Romania to uncover the growth potential and the predictions for this hot domain.

This interactive, live online event, takes place on May 11, starting 2 PM Romania time, and is dedicated to company owners, financial advisors, CEOs, CFOs, private investors, and anybody interested in cryptocurrencies. By attending, you will get your questions answered by specialists in financial and legal, as well as interact with others interested or already working with or investing in cryptocurrencies.

The event, filled with practical information, will be held by speakers Constantin Rotariu, Founder & owner of Bitcoin Romania, the main cryptocurrency exchange platform in Romania, and Dr. Michael Huertas, Partner of Dentons, Co-Head Financial Institutions Regulatory Europe, from Frankfurt, and Maarten Oonk, Strategy Director at the Deloitte Center.

Attendance to this online event is free and requires prior registration here.

“Most people know Bitcoin from media reports which are either about the record heights or mishaps (e.g. someone lost a password and can't access his crypto wallet and thus lost his bitcoin). Times have changed since the introduction of Bitcoin, and thus the playing field. Technological improvements create a safe trading environment, and with it come investment opportunities. You will learn about these in the event, including clarifying the status of trading and investing in bitcoin and safety of storage and regulations,” said Constantin Rotariu, Founder & owner of Bitcoin Romania.

During this event, you will learn about investment options, do’s and dont’s in the field of cryptocurrencies in Romania, as well as understand worldwide trends, signs to look for and what to avoid.

This event is organized by NRCC with Bitcoin Romania, Dentons and Deloitte Romania as main sponsors. Romania Insider is the main media partner for this event.



About the Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC)

The Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC) supports and promotes the Dutch-Romanian business community. The NRCC creates business opportunities within its active community of members, having close contact with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Romania and acting as a consultation partner between the business sector and the Romanian Government. NRCC has a strong member base with more than 200 companies, both Dutch and Romanian.

Over the last 20 years, NRCC has welcomed more than 15.000 people from different companies to their events.

About Bitcoin Romania

Bitcoin Romania is the first and largest cryptocurrency trading platform on the local market, the company launched in 2014 currently having approximately 200,000 customers. The company created by the brothers Constantin and George Rotariu is the one that introduced crypto ATMs in Romania. Bitcoin Romania aims to reach 250 ATMs by the end of 202. Last year, the company launched pro.bitcoinromania.ro, a platform that offers automatic conversions for the main cryptocurrencies on the market at any time.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global Referral Network. Dentons'​ polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and legal services with approximately 312,000 professionals globally. In FY 2020, the network earned a record US$47.6 billion in aggregate revenues. As of 2020, Deloitte is the 3rd-largest privately owned company in the United States, according to Forbes.

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere.

