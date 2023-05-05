Hostage situation leads to longest negotiation in the history of the Romanian Police

A Romanian man is holding his 5-year-old daughter hostage in a house in Chiajna, Ilfov county, since Thursday afternoon, after a fight with his wife, whom he beat and chased out of the house.

A team of negotiators from the Romanian Police has been on-site for over 18 hours, trying to convince the man to release his daughter, as he has threatened to kill her. This is the longest negotiation in the history of the Romanian Police.

Dozens of police officers and negotiators were sent to the house in Chiajna, but the police special forces withdrew, at the man's request, as he allegedly has several gas canisters in the house. He demanded that the police leave his house, threatening to kill his daughter and then commit suicide if they didn't, according to official sources cited by HotNews.

Ilfov police were notified on Thursday afternoon around 3 PM by the woman that she had been physically assaulted by her husband and chased out of the house. The man then barricaded himself inside the house with their 5-year-old daughter.

Ilfov police officers, SIAS-IGPR fighters, and ISU crews were dispatched to the scene. So far, the man has not made any requests to the negotiators, his only demand being for the police to leave his house.

The 52-year-old man has a criminal record for drunk driving and he was allegedly intoxicated when he assaulted his wife.

In their latest update, Romanian police said that the man is willing to collaborate and that the child was not assaulted. "The man took care of the minor; he was not aggressive with her. The minor did not suffer any bodily injuries, she is out of danger. Negotiators have opened a communication channel with him since last night, and they have been in constant communication with him. The man has no demands. He requested food for the child, and negotiators provided it to him," said the spokesperson for the Romanian police.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)