Horror & fantasy film festival in Transylvania village this August

A new edition of Full Moon Horror & Fantasy Film Festival will take place in Biertan, a Saxon village in Romania’s famous region Transylvania, from August 10 to August 13.

The program will include 19 short films from 15 countries, selected from over 1,350 such movies registered for the festival. They will be screened from Thursday to Saturday at 22.00, at the Vertigo cinema.

In just over three hours, the movie fans will make a trip among the legends, anxieties and nightmares of the world. They will find out what’s the deal with the goatmen in Canada, how far does the jealousy go in Germany, how paranoia is felt in Italy, and how curious the flowers are in Indonesia. They will also find out the story of a magical toilet in Taiwan, how a princess can be saved really fast in Norway, and how to get toilet paper during a zombie apocalypse.

Some of the short films to be screened at the horror & fantasy film festival in Biertan are Passion directed by Arthur Vernon, Asura by Won Chan Song, 8 by Irina Guivan, and Goatman of Kananaskis by Tristin Deveau.

Subscriptions cost between RON 45 and RON 100 and can be purchased online here.

Biertan has recently been the subject of a story published by BBC. The British publication wrote about the village’s medieval remedy for divorce: a ‘marital prison’ where couples whose marriages were not working anymore were locked up for weeks to solve their issues.

(photo source: Luna Plina – Festivalul Filmului Horror si Fantastic on Facebook)