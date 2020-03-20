Romania considers home treatment for mild Covid-19 patients if total number of cases goes over 4,000

Romania’s medical system can treat 4,000 cases of novel coronavirus, the Romanian minister of health announced, adding that, once this number is exceeded, the patients with mild symptoms will be treated at home, local Digi24 reported.

Asked to say when will the coronavirus outbreak peak in Romania, health minister Victor Costache said: “I think we can give an answer in about a week, 10 days. To make a prediction, it is very important to analyze the evolution in the coming days.”

“There are pre-hospital measures, all these social limitation measures, to reduce the number of illnesses and, in parallel, we strengthen the hospitals to increase the reception capacity for Covid-19 patients,” he added.

The minister also said that Covid-19 is not a very complicated disease, “but it requires a lot of logistical resources, a lot of medicines and sanitary supplies.” Also, it can affect people of all ages, as it was already reported in Europe and China.

Referring to the number of spaces that can be used for people placed under quarantine, Costache said that this is “a race against the clock,” but additional hotels are being identified every day, hotels that will be used as quarantine spaces after closing.

Among other measures to be taken in Romania, the minister mentioned a digital hotline based on artificial intelligence that will be used to provide information and answer questions online, and local production of biocides, masks and other protective equipment for the medical staff.

The minister also called for calm and added that the situation in Romania “is much better than in other countries with a stronger health system, because we have taken measures earlier. It's much easier to prevent than to heal.”

A total of 277 cases of coronavirus were reported in Romania by March 19, 13:00 (latest data available). The health minister said that most were import cases or contacts of import cases.

