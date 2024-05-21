H&M reports its sales in Romania surged by 35% y/y in 2023

The clothing retailer H&M registered a business of RON 1.32 billion (EUR 264 million) last year in Romania, up 35% from the RON 976 million in 2022.

It is the second time that the Romanian branch of the clothing retailer exceeded the RON 1 billion threshold, Economica.net reported. The last time this happened was in 2019 – the last year before the mobility restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced mall traffic.

With last year’s result, the retailer surpassed the pre-pandemic level.

The profit doubled y/y last year and reached RON 66.7 million, the company also reported.

The average number of employees was 924.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)