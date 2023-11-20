Energy

Hidroelectrica suspends procedures for 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania

20 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) on November 14 cancelled the procedures for contracting the feasibility study related to a planned 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania.

The procedures lanced on the electronic procurement system were cancelled for legal aspects not fully explained, and it is not clear whether they will be resumed.

Bids were expected until December 11, under the selection procedures just cancelled, according to Economica.net.

The feasibility study is the first step towards developing the largest PV park in Europe on a 2,200-ha plot of land owned by the state.

The project, located in one of the best-placed parts of the country in terms of sunshine duration, is estimated to cost EUR 1.2 billion. It is designed to have a 300MW storage capacity as well.

At the optimal level of operation, the photovoltaic park would produce approximately 1.75 TWh of electricity annually.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Hidroelectrica suspends procedures for 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania

20 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) on November 14 cancelled the procedures for contracting the feasibility study related to a planned 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania.

The procedures lanced on the electronic procurement system were cancelled for legal aspects not fully explained, and it is not clear whether they will be resumed.

Bids were expected until December 11, under the selection procedures just cancelled, according to Economica.net.

The feasibility study is the first step towards developing the largest PV park in Europe on a 2,200-ha plot of land owned by the state.

The project, located in one of the best-placed parts of the country in terms of sunshine duration, is estimated to cost EUR 1.2 billion. It is designed to have a 300MW storage capacity as well.

At the optimal level of operation, the photovoltaic park would produce approximately 1.75 TWh of electricity annually.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets