Hidroelectrica suspends procedures for 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania

Romania’s state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) on November 14 cancelled the procedures for contracting the feasibility study related to a planned 1,500MW PV park in southern Romania.

The procedures lanced on the electronic procurement system were cancelled for legal aspects not fully explained, and it is not clear whether they will be resumed.

Bids were expected until December 11, under the selection procedures just cancelled, according to Economica.net.

The feasibility study is the first step towards developing the largest PV park in Europe on a 2,200-ha plot of land owned by the state.

The project, located in one of the best-placed parts of the country in terms of sunshine duration, is estimated to cost EUR 1.2 billion. It is designed to have a 300MW storage capacity as well.

At the optimal level of operation, the photovoltaic park would produce approximately 1.75 TWh of electricity annually.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)