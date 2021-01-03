Hidroelectrica ponders producing “green hydrogen” with Verbund

Hidroelectrica convened its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Verbund for the joint development of the project "Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube" aimed at the production, transport, and sale of "green" hydrogen, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company hasn't disclosed the planned size of the investment. Hidroelectrica's management says that the value of the investment objective will be established based on the feasibility study that will be approved by the corporate management bodies of the two partners.

"Green" hydrogen would be produced through large-scale water electrolysis in Romania, using a mix of green energy (off-grid wind and on-grid hydro).

The hydrogen would be transported on the Danube to users from the countries of the Transnational Danube Interreg program, such as Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The transport would be cost-effective thanks to a dedicated fleet of tankers, both propelled and non-propelled, the propulsion being also "green".

(Photo: Leestat | Dreamstime.com)

