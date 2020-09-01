Henley Index: Romanian passports among 20 most powerful in the world

Romania ranks 17th in the world in the 2020 Henley Passport Index, which ranks of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Holders of a Romanian passport can travel without a visa to 172 destinations.

Last year, the country ranked 19th in the same index, on par with Bulgaria. In this year’s ranking, Romania’s southern neighbor ranks 18th, sharing the spot with United Arab Emirates, as citizens of both countries can travel to 171 destinations without a visa.

Japan takes up the first spot in the ranking, with holders of a Japan passport being able to travel to 191 destinations without a visa. Singapore ranks second, with 190 destinations, while South Korea and Germany share the third spot with 189 destinations. Italy and Finland rank fourth with 188 destinations, Spain, Luxembourg, and Denmark fifth with 187 destinations, while Sweden and France are ranked sixth, with 186 destinations. The seventh spot is shared by Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland and Austria, with 185 destinations, and the eight by United States, UK, Norway, Greece and Belgium, with 184 destinations. New Zealand, Malta, the Czech Republic, Canada and Australia are ranked ninth, with 183 destination, and Slovakia, Lithuania, and Hungary tenth, with 181 destinations.

The last three spots in the index are taken up by Syria, ranked 105th, with 29 destinations, Iraq, ranked 106th with 28 destinations, and Afghanistan, ranked 107th, with 26 destinations.

The full index is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]