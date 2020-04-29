Newsroom
Romania's health minister expresses support for vaccination law, urges people to get vaccinated
29 April 2020
Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru said that "a vaccination law must exist" and urged the Romanians to get vaccinated.

"The vaccination law must exist, both the vaccines in the national programs that we also did when we were children, as well as the vaccines that are currently voluntary and I urge everyone to do it," Tataru said at local Digi24 news channel, according to News.ro.

"We'll have to manage both the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic. We have vaccines for the flu. I urge people at risk to get vaccinated. We can manage the flu epidemic at this time," he added.

The health minister also said that Romania could start the research for a vaccine against the new coronavirus once the virus stabilizes.

"I visited the Cantacuzino Institute, where we are currently getting ready to produce, and next year we will reproduce the tetravalent flu vaccine, and as we stabilize this virus, we can start researching a coronavirus vaccine," Nelu Tataru said.

He also added that the flu vaccine has no effect against the new coronavirus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1
 

