Newsroom
12/04/2019
Events
U.S. ambassador will read to children at St. Nicholas Day event in Bucharest
04 December 2019
Hans Klemm, the U.S. ambassador to Romania, will read to children during an event scheduled to take place at the Bucharest Metropolitan Library on December 6, the St. Nicholas Day.

The event will start at 18:30 and the host will be Brandi Anderson Bates, the founder of the Reading Together Romania community. The special guests are U.S. ambassador Hans Klemm and Maria Gheorghiu, president of the OvidiuRo Association, local News.ro reported.

Hans Klemm will read from the Bicicleta Fermecata (The Enchanted Bike) children’s book, written by Mihaela Cosescu and illustrated by Andreea Chiornita. The book tells the story of a 4 year-old girl who lives in a remote village in Romania. One day she finds a bicycle photo postcard and, from that moment, she starts to dream about having her own bike.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)

40