Media: Hackers behind British Airways attack have links to Romania

A group of hackers called Magecart, which is believed to have links to Romania and Lithuania, may have been responsible for the attack on British Airways last week, according to researcher Yonathan Klinjsma from the cyber-security company RiskIQ, quoted by the British publication The Telegraph.

Magecart is active since 2015 and is known for several scams in online credit card transactions, including a cyber attack on Ticketmaster, local Agerpres reported.

British Airways announced last week that the credit card data of about 380,000 of its customers had been stolen between August 21 and September 5. The data included passenger names, home addresses and credit card data.

Irina Marica, [email protected]