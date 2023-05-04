Startup

HackHER: Hackathon brings women startup founders and IT specialists together for one-day event in Bucharest

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HackHER, a hackathon for diverse teams launched by Women in Tech®Romania and Bravva Angels, takes place on May 6th at Impact Hub Bucharest. 

The event will see women startup founders team up with IT specialists to develop technical and digital strategies for their ideas and products. Three finalists will be awarded EUR 5,000, EUR 2,500, and EUR 1,000.

Twenty-four women founders of startups with scalable business models, with technology or technology-activated products in the MVP phase registered for the event. Another 40 IT specialists, ranging from software engineers and business analysts to product owners, product managers and UI/UX designers, registered as well.

The teams will benefit from support from 12 mentors specializing in various areas, namely software engineering, UX/UI design, gaming, WEB 3 and NFTs, business development, investor relations, and data security. 

A pitching session will take place at the end of the day.

The jury tasked with selecting the winning teams is made up of Jeremy de France, Co-founder – Graphee; Cătălina Dodu, Partner & Cybersecurity Leader - EY Romania; Marius Istrate, Investor – TechAngels; Simona Lăpușan, Co-founder - Zitec & Mirro.io; Diana Țarfulea, Director of Engineering- Adobe Romania; and Lara Tassan Zanin, Head of EIB Group Office Romania - European Investment Bank.

“We decided to organize this event because we need more women in technology and entrepreneurship in Romania to have a real economic impact. Their business ideas deserve excellent technical development for new, innovative, and useful products that solve real-world problems. The founders often know what the product should be like but not how to build it, while IT specialists need a context to meet young entrepreneurs, which is what we want to facilitate with this event,” Marion Hegarthy, ambassador of Women in Tech, said.

“We have joined the Women in Tech Romania endeavor because we have the shared mission of encouraging as many women as possible to develop technology businesses. The large companies founded by women, such as Canva or Blinkist, were successful not only because they solved real issues but because they had exceptional technical execution,” Ilinca Păun, the founder of Bravva Angels, explained.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Startup

HackHER: Hackathon brings women startup founders and IT specialists together for one-day event in Bucharest

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HackHER, a hackathon for diverse teams launched by Women in Tech®Romania and Bravva Angels, takes place on May 6th at Impact Hub Bucharest. 

The event will see women startup founders team up with IT specialists to develop technical and digital strategies for their ideas and products. Three finalists will be awarded EUR 5,000, EUR 2,500, and EUR 1,000.

Twenty-four women founders of startups with scalable business models, with technology or technology-activated products in the MVP phase registered for the event. Another 40 IT specialists, ranging from software engineers and business analysts to product owners, product managers and UI/UX designers, registered as well.

The teams will benefit from support from 12 mentors specializing in various areas, namely software engineering, UX/UI design, gaming, WEB 3 and NFTs, business development, investor relations, and data security. 

A pitching session will take place at the end of the day.

The jury tasked with selecting the winning teams is made up of Jeremy de France, Co-founder – Graphee; Cătălina Dodu, Partner & Cybersecurity Leader - EY Romania; Marius Istrate, Investor – TechAngels; Simona Lăpușan, Co-founder - Zitec & Mirro.io; Diana Țarfulea, Director of Engineering- Adobe Romania; and Lara Tassan Zanin, Head of EIB Group Office Romania - European Investment Bank.

“We decided to organize this event because we need more women in technology and entrepreneurship in Romania to have a real economic impact. Their business ideas deserve excellent technical development for new, innovative, and useful products that solve real-world problems. The founders often know what the product should be like but not how to build it, while IT specialists need a context to meet young entrepreneurs, which is what we want to facilitate with this event,” Marion Hegarthy, ambassador of Women in Tech, said.

“We have joined the Women in Tech Romania endeavor because we have the shared mission of encouraging as many women as possible to develop technology businesses. The large companies founded by women, such as Canva or Blinkist, were successful not only because they solved real issues but because they had exceptional technical execution,” Ilinca Păun, the founder of Bravva Angels, explained.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency