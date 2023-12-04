Energy

Groupe Atlantic to open EUR 60 million plant in Romania

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Groupe Atlantic, the French company active in the heating-ventilation-air-conditioning (HVAC) industry, is to open a plant in Romania, in the PWP Bucharest North industrial park in Prahova county.

The factory will produce electrical water heaters and hot water cylinders for domestic use under several Groupe Atlantic brands.

The new site will receive an investment of EUR 60 million, the company said.

Production is scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2024. By 2026, the team working at the location is to reach 370 employees. The first employees have already started working at the factory, preparing the ground for the arrival of the first machinery in mid-2024.

The site will have a total area of 145,000 sqm, of which 31,000 sqm are occupied by buildings.

"Groupe Atlantic has decided to establish the factory in Romania to support our existing factories and serve customers in Central Europe in this market segment, stimulated by the transition to heat pumps. We chose this location because it allows us to combine proximity to our customers, competitiveness, and expertise," Arnaud Codron, the company's industrial director, explained.

Groupe Atlantic has 31 industrial sites and 43 commercial locations worldwide. It employs more than 13,000 people. It reported a global net turnover of EUR 3.2 billion.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Energy

Groupe Atlantic to open EUR 60 million plant in Romania

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Groupe Atlantic, the French company active in the heating-ventilation-air-conditioning (HVAC) industry, is to open a plant in Romania, in the PWP Bucharest North industrial park in Prahova county.

The factory will produce electrical water heaters and hot water cylinders for domestic use under several Groupe Atlantic brands.

The new site will receive an investment of EUR 60 million, the company said.

Production is scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2024. By 2026, the team working at the location is to reach 370 employees. The first employees have already started working at the factory, preparing the ground for the arrival of the first machinery in mid-2024.

The site will have a total area of 145,000 sqm, of which 31,000 sqm are occupied by buildings.

"Groupe Atlantic has decided to establish the factory in Romania to support our existing factories and serve customers in Central Europe in this market segment, stimulated by the transition to heat pumps. We chose this location because it allows us to combine proximity to our customers, competitiveness, and expertise," Arnaud Codron, the company's industrial director, explained.

Groupe Atlantic has 31 industrial sites and 43 commercial locations worldwide. It employs more than 13,000 people. It reported a global net turnover of EUR 3.2 billion.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years