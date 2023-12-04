Groupe Atlantic to open EUR 60 million plant in Romania

Groupe Atlantic, the French company active in the heating-ventilation-air-conditioning (HVAC) industry, is to open a plant in Romania, in the PWP Bucharest North industrial park in Prahova county.

The factory will produce electrical water heaters and hot water cylinders for domestic use under several Groupe Atlantic brands.

The new site will receive an investment of EUR 60 million, the company said.

Production is scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2024. By 2026, the team working at the location is to reach 370 employees. The first employees have already started working at the factory, preparing the ground for the arrival of the first machinery in mid-2024.

The site will have a total area of 145,000 sqm, of which 31,000 sqm are occupied by buildings.

"Groupe Atlantic has decided to establish the factory in Romania to support our existing factories and serve customers in Central Europe in this market segment, stimulated by the transition to heat pumps. We chose this location because it allows us to combine proximity to our customers, competitiveness, and expertise," Arnaud Codron, the company's industrial director, explained.

Groupe Atlantic has 31 industrial sites and 43 commercial locations worldwide. It employs more than 13,000 people. It reported a global net turnover of EUR 3.2 billion.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com