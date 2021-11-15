Romania’s Green Group builds new EUR 10 mln electronic equipment recycling plant

GreenWEEE International, part of the Romanian Green Group holding controlled by Abris Capital investment fund, is investing EUR 10 mln in a new factory for recycling electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Buzau - central-eastern part of the country. It is going to be its third factory of this kind.

The construction will begin early next year, and the plant will be fully operational in the fourth quarter of the year, local Adevarul reported. The project will be financed by OTP Bank Romania within an existing syndicated loan.

Upon completion of the project, GreenWEEE will have over 325 employees in Romania, and the total recycling capacity will increase by 30%.

Romanian Green Group Holding, set up in 2011, is the largest integrated recycling park in Southeast Europe. It brings together 6 companies specializing in waste management, recycling and recovery: GreenTech, active since 2002, GreenFiber International, the second-largest producer of synthetic fibre in Europe, GreenGlass, GreenLamp Recycling, GreenWEEE International and Total Waste Management.

(Photo source: Moreno Soppelsa/Dreamstime.com)