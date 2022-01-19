The Great Resignation: 21% of employees in Romania would quit their jobs without a backup plan

The Great Resignation, a phenomenon that picked up speed in the US and Western Europe, has also reached Romania, according to a study by local recruitment platform eJobs. 21% of survey respondents said they would resign even without a backup plan if they were no longer satisfied with their current job. The rest of 79% would wait for a new career opportunity.

Most of those who made it a top priority to change their jobs in 2022 (82%) already started looking for another job, the eJobs study said. Moreover, 43% of them believe that they need a maximum of 3 months to get the professional offer they want.

“The year that just ended brought job changes for 36% of our survey respondents, and we expect the percentage to increase significantly in 2022. All resignations postponed due to uncertainty and fear will now reach HR if employers fail to prevent them. We’re no longer talking about the fears and hesitations from the beginning of the pandemic but about the most determined candidates, who are confident, who no longer accept half measures. We see that they would not hesitate to leave an employer they’re no longer happy with, even before finding another job, precisely because they are confident that they will find something better quickly,” explained Raluca Dumitra, Head of Marketing, eJobs Romania.

According to the same study, the candidates’ priorities for 2022 are even more ambitious. 71% of respondents aim for a professional change, whether it is a new job in Romania (30.8%) or abroad (4.1%), or a better salary (30.9%), or even bolder career changes, such as retraining (5.2%).

Multinationals continue to be the most attractive employers for Romanians, being the first choice for over a third of the respondents. On the other hand, 11% would choose to work for a Romanian company, while 25% would focus on smaller ones or start-ups.

Flexibility is a top criterion for Romanians looking for a new employer, with 18% of them opting for a company that offers the possibility to work 100% remotely, without taking into account other criteria.

The eJobs survey was conducted between December 15, 2021 - January 5, 2022, on a sample of 2,677 respondents.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)