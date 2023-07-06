Real Estate

Local company develops EUR 12 mln residential resort near Brasov

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local real estate company Grand Development said it is investing over EUR 12 million in the development of Montebello Transylvania Resort, a new project built on a 2.6-hectare mountain meadow near Brasov. The first phase is to be completed in November 2023.

Ionut Nicolescu founded the company after exiting real estate consultant SVN Romania and real estate holding Meta Estate Trust, companies where he was one of the co-founders.

Montebello Transylvania Resort will consist of 47 chalet-style Scandinavian villas with premium amenities, such as jacuzzi, private landscaped gardens, and two private parking spaces.

The company said it is a reconversion project, being developed on a former site of a brick factory abandoned for over 25 years.

“Brasov has become the second largest regional residential market from Romania and is the market that offers the highest investment return in the country, with properties here attracting tourists throughout the year. Brasov’s development potential is huge, and the opening of the International Airport will bring a significant boost on all economic levels, including the tourist one – only two charters flights can occupy the entire five-star hotel capacity in Brasov,” said Ionut Nicolescu, founder Grand Development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Local company develops EUR 12 mln residential resort near Brasov

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local real estate company Grand Development said it is investing over EUR 12 million in the development of Montebello Transylvania Resort, a new project built on a 2.6-hectare mountain meadow near Brasov. The first phase is to be completed in November 2023.

Ionut Nicolescu founded the company after exiting real estate consultant SVN Romania and real estate holding Meta Estate Trust, companies where he was one of the co-founders.

Montebello Transylvania Resort will consist of 47 chalet-style Scandinavian villas with premium amenities, such as jacuzzi, private landscaped gardens, and two private parking spaces.

The company said it is a reconversion project, being developed on a former site of a brick factory abandoned for over 25 years.

“Brasov has become the second largest regional residential market from Romania and is the market that offers the highest investment return in the country, with properties here attracting tourists throughout the year. Brasov’s development potential is huge, and the opening of the International Airport will bring a significant boost on all economic levels, including the tourist one – only two charters flights can occupy the entire five-star hotel capacity in Brasov,” said Ionut Nicolescu, founder Grand Development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania