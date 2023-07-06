Comnord Development invests EUR 30 mln in new luxury residential development in Bucharest

Real estate developer Comnord Development said it would invest over EUR 30 million in a new upper-premium residential development in northern Bucharest. Construction works on Quartier Du Nord are set to start in September, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Located on a 5,900 sqm plot on the shores of Tei Lake, the project will deliver a total of 129 residential units, ranging from studios and apartments with private garden to 4-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

It will also include 162 underground parking spaces, its own park with a children’s playground of approximately 2,400 sqm, air-water heat pumps for heating and cooling, photovoltaic panels for electricity consumption for the common parts, secure access, and video surveillance.

Crosspoint Real Estate will exclusively assist Comnord in selling the Quartier du Nord complex.

Comnord Development was established in 1991 and has so far developed both residential projects in Bucharest, such as Washington Residence and Jean Monnet 10, and office projects like Ion Mincu 3 or George Clemenceau 11.

(Photo source: the company)