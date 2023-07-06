Real Estate

Comnord Development invests EUR 30 mln in new luxury residential development in Bucharest

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Comnord Development said it would invest over EUR 30 million in a new upper-premium residential development in northern Bucharest. Construction works on Quartier Du Nord are set to start in September, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Located on a 5,900 sqm plot on the shores of Tei Lake, the project will deliver a total of 129 residential units, ranging from studios and apartments with private garden to 4-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

It will also include 162 underground parking spaces, its own park with a children’s playground of approximately 2,400 sqm, air-water heat pumps for heating and cooling, photovoltaic panels for electricity consumption for the common parts, secure access, and video surveillance.

Crosspoint Real Estate will exclusively assist Comnord in selling the Quartier du Nord complex.

Comnord Development was established in 1991 and has so far developed both residential projects in Bucharest, such as Washington Residence and Jean Monnet 10, and office projects like Ion Mincu 3 or George Clemenceau 11.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Comnord Development invests EUR 30 mln in new luxury residential development in Bucharest

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Comnord Development said it would invest over EUR 30 million in a new upper-premium residential development in northern Bucharest. Construction works on Quartier Du Nord are set to start in September, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Located on a 5,900 sqm plot on the shores of Tei Lake, the project will deliver a total of 129 residential units, ranging from studios and apartments with private garden to 4-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

It will also include 162 underground parking spaces, its own park with a children’s playground of approximately 2,400 sqm, air-water heat pumps for heating and cooling, photovoltaic panels for electricity consumption for the common parts, secure access, and video surveillance.

Crosspoint Real Estate will exclusively assist Comnord in selling the Quartier du Nord complex.

Comnord Development was established in 1991 and has so far developed both residential projects in Bucharest, such as Washington Residence and Jean Monnet 10, and office projects like Ion Mincu 3 or George Clemenceau 11.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania