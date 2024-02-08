Culture

Graduate Curated: Exhibition focused on emerging artists at Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest

08 February 2024

Graduate Curated, an exhibition dedicated to art students and graduates of the past three years (2021-2023), is open at the Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest between February 9th and May 20th.

Sixty-six works by 41 young artists will be on display, in a first for the museum that has systematically exhibited established names of Romanian post-war art. The generational criterion wasn’t applied to the museum’s previous exhibitions, which focused on topics as varied as the image of the feminine ideal and the representation of sport, the city, or agriculture in Romanian art. This time, although age was not a selection criterion, a “collective portrait of the current young artist” emerged from the more than 300 submissions received.

Graduate Curated showcases the ensemble of practices, styles, ideas, techniques, topics, and visual formulas characterizing the current generation of artists and “the way artistic media and techniques are transgressed, especially with installations, hybrid formulas where interdisciplinary practices meet and collaborate.”

The exhibition, curated by Antonia Iordache and Erwin Kessler, includes works by artists from Iaşi, Bucharest, Timişoara and Cluj-Napoca: Bandi Daniel David, Adrian Buda, Andreea-Delia Buzilă-Tunza, Dan Cebotari, Oana Cervinschi, Ioana Cojocea, Diana Matilda Crişan, Ioana Colac, Alexandra Cojocaru, Adrian Cojocaru, Maria Carla David, Matei Emanuel, Anca Enache, Luca Florian, Andreea Grigoraş, Dimitrie Luca Gora, Georgiana Liana Herea, Mariana Hultoană, Ana Lupu, Ana Messer, Ioana Mincu, Irina Motroc, Cristina Andreea Ostafi, Andrei Octavian Panfiloiu, Andreea Eliza Petrov, Adrian Piorescu, Roxana Alexandra Pîrvu, Mimi Pleşoianu, Andra Victoria Popescu, Norica Ioana Popescu, Adriana Preda, Elena Preda, Iulia-Dana Puşcaşu, Ionuţ Răzvan, Bianca Serenciuc, Oana Gabriela Sima, Nadina Stoica, Ada Ştefan, Cristian Florin Todor, Cătălina Ungureanu, Cătălin Velea.

