Romanian Govt. to pay subsidies for e-vehicle charging stations

Romania’s Government drafted a Memorandum on a support scheme worth RON 250 million (EUR 53 mln) for subsidizing the installation of charging stations on public roads and in cities.

The requests can be filed by the end of 2025 and the funds will be disbursed by the end of 2027, according to local Adevarul. Given the two-year gap, it seems that the Government does not necessarily plan to disburse funds this year under the program. There are only 1,200 electric vehicles in Romania at this moment and installing charging stations does not make economic sense, the authors of the project argue.

Another project already initiated by the Government for stimulating the installation of charging stations has stirred no interest, given that it provided only EUR 200,000 per project, which proved insufficient for the development of charging stations. Such investment projects are not bankable, the authors argue as well. The investors need grants in the amount of some 90% of the value of the project to achieve a return on invested capital of some 10%, and, even so, the risks are high.

