Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/16/2019 - 08:19
Business
RO Govt. could spend EUR 157 mln to save state airline Tarom
16 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is ready to extend EUR 157 million to state airline Tarom, which has been struggling with financial and operational problems for many years, transport minister Lucian Bode said at B1 TV station, News.ro reported. 

The Government has asked the European Commission’s permission to go ahead with this plan, he added.

Out of the total sum, EUR 47 mln will be transferred immediately as a “salvage loan” while the remaining would finance a recovery plan, Bode said, stressing that “the state will recover the money from Tarom”.

“The situation looks bad at Tarom,” Bode stated, explaining that a genuine restructuring plan needs to be pursued. The company will report EUR 40 mln losses this year alone, he added.

Bode blamed his predecessor Razvan Cuc for having implemented a “restructuring plan” that actually resulted in bigger employment (1,900 after compared to 1,700 before).

He also blamed past management for having signed inappropriate procurement contracts. In this respect, he mentioned the contract for ATR aircraft, which former CEO Madalina Mezei signed on her first day in office without the most superficial verification.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/16/2019 - 08:19
Business
RO Govt. could spend EUR 157 mln to save state airline Tarom
16 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is ready to extend EUR 157 million to state airline Tarom, which has been struggling with financial and operational problems for many years, transport minister Lucian Bode said at B1 TV station, News.ro reported. 

The Government has asked the European Commission’s permission to go ahead with this plan, he added.

Out of the total sum, EUR 47 mln will be transferred immediately as a “salvage loan” while the remaining would finance a recovery plan, Bode said, stressing that “the state will recover the money from Tarom”.

“The situation looks bad at Tarom,” Bode stated, explaining that a genuine restructuring plan needs to be pursued. The company will report EUR 40 mln losses this year alone, he added.

Bode blamed his predecessor Razvan Cuc for having implemented a “restructuring plan” that actually resulted in bigger employment (1,900 after compared to 1,700 before).

He also blamed past management for having signed inappropriate procurement contracts. In this respect, he mentioned the contract for ATR aircraft, which former CEO Madalina Mezei signed on her first day in office without the most superficial verification.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40