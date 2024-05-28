Gov-Smart aims to transform public administration in Romania

Gov-Smart, founded by Alexandru Panait, announced the launch of an “innovative solution” that promises to transform public administration in Romania through complete digitization and advanced automation. By implementing interconnected modules specific to each type of institution, the company aims to automate up to 90% of public servants’ work, reducing repetitive tasks and improving administrative efficiency.

With the Gov-Smart solution, citizens will be able to instantly obtain fiscal attestation certificates or other types of documents from any local administration connected to the service, thus eliminating waiting times and unnecessary travel, the company said.

By the end of the year, the company plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the platform, taking automation to an impressive level of 99%.

Moreover, the new platform also includes a transparency module that displays detailed charts about public spending, performed acquisitions, and job announcements for all local administrations in Romania. Standardized forms facilitate citizens’ access to information and allow them to submit requests based on Law 544 if the desired information is not available.

“Gov-Smart modernizes the existing portal e-primariaTa.ro, also founded by Alexandru Panait in 2020. With the help of European Commission funding, totaling EUR 200.000, through the Next Generation Internet project, the platform is a global solution with the potential to become Romania’s second unicorn,” reads the press release.

Alexandru Panait, the founder of Gov-Smart, stated: “We are proud to launch the world’s first Governance as a Service concept. To demonstrate the scalability of our solution, we have managed to integrate 3.187 local administrations in Romania into the platform, standardizing and making their activities transparent. This step represents a major leap towards efficient and transparent public administration, offering citizens quick and easy access to public interest information or obtaining documents in a very short time.”

“We are already in discussions with authorities from other European countries and even the USA to implement this modern service,” he added.

Gov-Smart’s founder, Alexandru Panait, has extensive experience in cybersecurity, particularly in the public administration sector.

