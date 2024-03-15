Gopo 2024: Romanian film awards reveal this year’s nominees

The list of nominees for this year's edition of the Gopo Awards gala, which will take place on April 29 at the "I.L. Caragiale" National Theatre in Bucharest, has been revealed. Productions by Tudor Giurgiu, Radu Jude, Mihai Mincan, or Cristi Puiu have entered the race this year.

"Boss" (dir. Bogdan Mirică), "Libertate/Freedom" (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), "MMXX" (dir. Cristi Puiu), "Don't Get Too High Hopes About the End of the World" (dir. Radu Jude), and "Heading North" (dir. Mihai Mincan) are the films officially entering the race for the coveted Gopo trophy in the Best Feature Film category.

A total of 32 Romanian feature films released in cinemas or on streaming platforms in 2023 were included on the list proposed for nominations in the Best Film category.

This year's most nominated films are "Libertate" (14 nominations), "Heading North" (13 nominations), "Don't Get Too High Hopes About the End of the World" (11 nominations), "Boss" (9 nominations), "MMXX" (6 nominations), and "The Dream" (6 nominations).

Nominated for Best Director are Bogdan Mirică ("Boss"), Tudor Giurgiu ("Libertate"), Cristi Puiu ("MMXX"), Radu Jude ("Don't Get Too High Hopes About the End of the World"), and Mihai Mincan ("Heading North.")

Competing for Best Actress in a Leading Role are Diana Gheorghian ("Dark Ages"), Adelaida Perjoiu, and Bianca Cuculici for their roles in "MMXX," Ilinca Manolache ("Don't Get Too High Hopes About the End of the World"), and Cătălina Moga ("Tiger").

Laurențiu Bănescu ("Boss"), Alex Calangiu ("Libertate"), Niko Becker, and Soliman Cruz for their roles in "Heading North," and Vlad Logigan ("The Dream") are in the running for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Starting this year, the Gopo Awards will have two pre-selection juries, one for the feature film category and the second for the documentary and short film categories.

The pre-selection jury, which established the nominations for feature films, is composed, as before, of 11 professionals from the film industry. This year's jurors include film critics Cristina Corciovescu, Mihai Fulger, and Valerian Sava, directors Ruxandra Ghițescu and Ioana Uricaru, actress Ofelia Popii, cinematographer Tudor Lucaciu, editor Melania Oproiu, costume designer Oana Păunescu, producer Gabriela Suciu, and composer Cristian Lolea.

The jury for documentaries and short films consists of 5 industry professionals, including film critics Andrei Rus and Ramona Aristide, director Radu Ciorniciuc, screenwriter Andreea Vălean, and editor Dan Nanoveanu.

Over 700 active professionals from all areas of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote to determine the winners of the 2023 Gopo trophies through a voting mechanism provided by the audit and consulting firm PWC Romania, with which the organizers of the Gopo Awards have partnered since 2011.

The Gopo Awards Gala is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film with the support of the National Center of Cinematography, Babel Communications, Dacin Sara, and the Ministry of Culture.

(Photo source: Gopo/Miluta Flueras)