Goethe Institut in Bucharest will move to new headquarters

The Bucharest Goethe Institut, the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany, pre-leased 30% of the D’OR office building, where it will move next year.

The building is located at 32 Calea Dorobantilor and is due to be delivered next year by Primavera Development. The transaction was mediated by the office division of Knight Frank Romania.

The institute will lease part of the ground floor, all of the first floor for its language department, the heritage building for the central office and the Pavilion, and a separate 500 sqm building, where the Goethe Institute’s multi-functional cultural space and library will be located.

“We were looking for an iconic building in a central location that is easily accessible for our patrons by metro and offers us enough space for six state-of-the-art classrooms as well as a small multifunctional complex for our library and cultural activities, like exhibitions or film screenings,” said Dr. Evelin Hust, director of the Goethe-Institut Bucharest.

D’OR Offices is made up of three buildings: a heritage building that will be restored, a multi-functional pavilion building, and a class A office building. The construction will have nine levels of 600 sqm each. It will include 90 underground parking spaces.

Primavera Development will also begin this year to build the S-Play office building at 53 Mihail Kogalniceanu Blvd. Primavera Development is controlled by the Romanian Tanasescu family and Dutch investor Ellko Kortaweg. The company has also developed the S-Park office compound in Northern Bucharest.

