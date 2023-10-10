Solo show by Gino Rubert to open in Bucharest

Time to Set the Cage on Fire, the first solo show in the country of artist Gino Rubert, is scheduled to open at Mobius Gallery on October 12.

Rubert, who was born in Mexico City in 1969, has worked in a variety of media, ranging from painting, collage, and drawing to video installation and sculptures. His practice also covered writing novels and plays, writing music, and doing stand-up shows.

His works have been exhibited in museums, galleries, and art centers such as the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Art Museum of the National University of Columbia in Bogotá, the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Barcelona, Claire Oliver Gallery in New York, Michael Haas Gallery in Berlin, Mizuma Gallery in Tokyo, and Senda Gallery in Barcelona.

“The most recent paintings, drawings, and objects answer two concerns. On the one hand, I felt the need to represent the emotional space but also the social environment around me in an effort to understand the world and thus keep it at a favorable distance; this is where the irony, humor and magic touch in my artistic practice come from. On the other hand, I felt the need to demystify the creative endeavor and artworks by bringing them into the area of daily, regular functions, like gratitude, for instance,” the artist explained.

“The inexpressive black-and-white photos, old and new, have always been present in my practice. I believe this has to do with a certain obsession for death and the way it stares at us from the depths of another person’s eyes. By transforming and relocating these characters in new roles and settings, I would say I aspire to or play somehow with the idea of bringing the dead back to life.”

The exhibition can be visited until November 11 at Mobius Gallery in Bucharest’s Amzei Square.

(Photo: El Nudo, 2015, mixed media and golden thread on canvas, courtesy of Mobius Gallery)

