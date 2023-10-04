Bucharest art gallery Gaep to open new location with solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru

Art gallery Gaep will open a new location in Bucharest with a solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru, the latest addition to the gallery’s roster.

The venue, set to open on October 20, is located close to Cinema Park Floreasca, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St.

The ground floor location has been redesigned as a gallery space by Tesseract Architecture, following a total renovation. The 300sqm, five-meter-tall open space offers room for larger scale works, as well as varied configurations for installations, the gallery explained. In addition to the exhibition space, it features an area dedicated to events such as art seminars and workshops.

“After nine years in a historic building, it’s exciting to hit the refresh button at a new address with a contemporary feel to it. The northern part of Bucharest is home to ambitious collectors and patrons who offer the ideal audience for our programme. We look forward to welcoming them in our gallery and giving our artists a chance to work with a different kind of exhibition space,” Andrei Breahnă, Gaep’s co-founder, said.

Cătălin Pîslaru’s exhibition, titled All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, will showcase new works by the Düsseldorf-based artist, known for his minimalistic, yet colorful approach to painting.

Pîslaru, who was born in 1988 in Chișinău, earned his master’s degree at Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma in 2013 and then completed his Meisterschüler studies in 2018 at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich. After graduation, he moved to Düsseldorf to start “an artistic practice that would marry the precision instilled by formal education with his innate sense of humor.”

The artist’s work has been shown recently at Nir Altman (Munich) and Schierke Seinecke Gallery (Frankfurt).

The show at Gaep is his first in Bucharest.

(Photo: Cătălin Pîslaru, Nymphaea Elegy in the Secret Garden #2, 2023, courtesy of Gaep)

