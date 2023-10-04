Culture

Bucharest art gallery Gaep to open new location with solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art gallery Gaep will open a new location in Bucharest with a solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru, the latest addition to the gallery’s roster.

The venue, set to open on October 20, is located close to Cinema Park Floreasca, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St.

The ground floor location has been redesigned as a gallery space by Tesseract Architecture, following a total renovation. The 300sqm, five-meter-tall open space offers room for larger scale works, as well as varied configurations for installations, the gallery explained. In addition to the exhibition space, it features an area dedicated to events such as art seminars and workshops.

“After nine years in a historic building, it’s exciting to hit the refresh button at a new address with a contemporary feel to it. The northern part of Bucharest is home to ambitious collectors and patrons who offer the ideal audience for our programme. We look forward to welcoming them in our gallery and giving our artists a chance to work with a different kind of exhibition space,” Andrei Breahnă, Gaep’s co-founder, said.

Cătălin Pîslaru’s exhibition, titled All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, will showcase new works by the Düsseldorf-based artist, known for his minimalistic, yet colorful approach to painting.

Pîslaru, who was born in 1988 in Chișinău, earned his master’s degree at Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma in 2013 and then completed his Meisterschüler studies in 2018 at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich. After graduation, he moved to Düsseldorf to start “an artistic practice that would marry the precision instilled by formal education with his innate sense of humor.”

The artist’s work has been shown recently at Nir Altman (Munich) and Schierke Seinecke Gallery (Frankfurt).

The show at Gaep is his first in Bucharest.

(Photo: Cătălin Pîslaru, Nymphaea Elegy in the Secret Garden #2, 2023, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Bucharest art gallery Gaep to open new location with solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art gallery Gaep will open a new location in Bucharest with a solo show by Cătălin Pîslaru, the latest addition to the gallery’s roster.

The venue, set to open on October 20, is located close to Cinema Park Floreasca, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St.

The ground floor location has been redesigned as a gallery space by Tesseract Architecture, following a total renovation. The 300sqm, five-meter-tall open space offers room for larger scale works, as well as varied configurations for installations, the gallery explained. In addition to the exhibition space, it features an area dedicated to events such as art seminars and workshops.

“After nine years in a historic building, it’s exciting to hit the refresh button at a new address with a contemporary feel to it. The northern part of Bucharest is home to ambitious collectors and patrons who offer the ideal audience for our programme. We look forward to welcoming them in our gallery and giving our artists a chance to work with a different kind of exhibition space,” Andrei Breahnă, Gaep’s co-founder, said.

Cătălin Pîslaru’s exhibition, titled All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, will showcase new works by the Düsseldorf-based artist, known for his minimalistic, yet colorful approach to painting.

Pîslaru, who was born in 1988 in Chișinău, earned his master’s degree at Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma in 2013 and then completed his Meisterschüler studies in 2018 at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich. After graduation, he moved to Düsseldorf to start “an artistic practice that would marry the precision instilled by formal education with his innate sense of humor.”

The artist’s work has been shown recently at Nir Altman (Munich) and Schierke Seinecke Gallery (Frankfurt).

The show at Gaep is his first in Bucharest.

(Photo: Cătălin Pîslaru, Nymphaea Elegy in the Secret Garden #2, 2023, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline