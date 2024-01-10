Politics

Far-right Romanian politicians investigated for attempts to corrupt voters

10 January 2024

Local police in the county of Ialomita asked the Parliament's permission to begin investigations related to alleged attempts of top politicians of the far-right party AUR, namely George Simion, Claudiu Tîrziu, Marius Lulea and Silviu Păunescu, to corrupt voters, Hotnews.ro reported.

The AUR leader said that he was not aware of any such investigations. "I don't know anything at all, maybe it's related to the medical caravan [an operation of his party]. I know nothing," he commented.

Instead, George Simion posted a video on his Facebook page in response, accusing the governors of wanting to "organize criminal cases" and "stage different things."

"No good deed goes unpunished. At the beginning of this year, they just showed us that they want to abolish us, that they want to organize criminal cases against us, that they want to stage different things for us. We are not afraid! Don't be afraid! If that's how they think they're going to eliminate us, through a paper sent by order of [Social Democrat leader and PM] Ciolacu for 'corrupting the voters' - with prosecutors, with soldiers, it means that they have already lost the match. 2024 will be the year of the Romanians!" says the AUR leader in the video.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

