The general manager of Tarom, Bogdan Popescu, has resigned from the position after being appointed at the end of October.

The Board of Directors appointed commercial director Narcis Obeada as interim head of Tarom until Popescu’s successor is found.

In the last three years, TAROM has had six general managers.

Before Bogdan Popescu, the company was led for about 10 months by Costin Iordache, who was appointed at the beginning of this year.

Bogdan Popescu graduated from the Faculty of Law within the University of Bucharest and also completed the EMBA Asebuss program. In 2021, he held the position of President of the Board of Directors at Avioane Craiova SA.

TAROM ended 2022 with total revenues of RON 1.5 billion (EUR 301 million), which means more than a doubling of revenues, according to the draft normative act regarding the approval of the company's revenue and expenditure budget.

Despite the increase, the company lost money for the 15th consecutive year. Last year, the company registered losses of about RON 300 million (EUR 60 million), down from the previous year, according to Ziarul Financiar.

