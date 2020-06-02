Eastern Romania: Thieves steal tax authority’s safe, find nothing inside

Several thieves have stolen the safe box of a tax collection center in Galați, a port city on the Danube, in eastern Romania.
The thieves broke in the building during the night of February 5 and pulled out the safe box, which was anchored to the floor of the building.
The safe they stole was empty as the local tax authority is using another safe box to deposit money. That was empty as well as the money cashed in is transferred every night, Mediafax reported.
The Police was alerted about the incident by a man who called 112 after hearing strange noise coming from the building and seeing two men carrying what looked like a heavy object to a car.
An investigation into the theft is currently ongoing.
