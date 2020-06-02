Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 13:49
Social
Eastern Romania: Thieves steal tax authority’s safe, find nothing inside
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several thieves have stolen the safe box of a tax collection center in Galați, a port city on the Danube, in eastern Romania.

The thieves broke in the building during the night of February 5 and pulled out the safe box, which was anchored to the floor of the building.

The safe they stole was empty as the local tax authority is using another safe box to deposit money. That was empty as well as the money cashed in is transferred every night, Mediafax reported.

The Police was alerted about the incident by a man who called 112 after hearing strange noise coming from the building and seeing two men carrying what looked like a heavy object to a car.

An investigation into the theft is currently ongoing.

(Photo: Rmarxy | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 13:49
Social
Eastern Romania: Thieves steal tax authority’s safe, find nothing inside
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several thieves have stolen the safe box of a tax collection center in Galați, a port city on the Danube, in eastern Romania.

The thieves broke in the building during the night of February 5 and pulled out the safe box, which was anchored to the floor of the building.

The safe they stole was empty as the local tax authority is using another safe box to deposit money. That was empty as well as the money cashed in is transferred every night, Mediafax reported.

The Police was alerted about the incident by a man who called 112 after hearing strange noise coming from the building and seeing two men carrying what looked like a heavy object to a car.

An investigation into the theft is currently ongoing.

(Photo: Rmarxy | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40