Unilever sells back healthy food brands Frufru and Urban Monkey to brands’ founder

“Following a detailed strategic analysis,” Unilever decided to sell the Frufru and Urban Monkey brands to Mihai Simiuc, their founder, the FMCG company announced.

The brands were developed and are operated by Good People, the company previously known as Mondo di Pasta.

The transaction does not include the production unit and Frufru Cooperatives.

In 2019, Unilever took over the 75% majority stake in Frufru, from the founder of the business, Mihai Simiuc. Unilever became the sole shareholder of the owner of the Frufru brand two years ago.

Founded in 2006, frufru is the first fresh, healthy food concept in Romania and one of the leaders in the premium food retail segment.

(Photo: frufru Facebook page)

