City Hall announces free overnight parking in Constanta and Mamaia

Constanta's City Council voted to suspend the payment of public parking during the night, between 19:00 and 09:00, the City Hall announced. The measure applies in the seaside city of Constanta and the popular resort of Mamaia until December 31.

According to Euronews.ro, the decision comes in support of hotel owners, who complained that tourists started to avoid Mamaia because of the high parking fees.

“The approach complements the Regulation on the organization and operation of public parking lots in Constanta. The parking regulation provided, since its entry into force, that all economic agents operating in zone 0 could benefit from a single subscription worth RON 199/month and an additional subscription of RON 499/month,” Constanta City Hall said.

The same source said that, at the same time, the way in which hoteliers rent the parking spaces in the Mamaia resort would be improved and simplified. “They will be able to provide tourists with a subscription that will allow them to park anywhere in zone 0, and not just in a specific place established in advance. Hoteliers can make parking spaces available to tourists for RON 0.7/hour, the lowest rate that can be paid in Constanta for parking.”

Currently, out of the 6,900 parking spaces contracted in Mamaia, only 100 are with a single subscription and approximately 1,200 with an additional subscription. “In this way, we want to increase the number of places contracted by hoteliers, as currently 1,300 parking places are rented out of the 6,900 available,” Constanta City Hall also said.

According to the local media, the local administration of Mangalia also decided on July 14 to eliminate the parking fee in the city and the surrounding tourist resorts (Saturn, Venus, Cap Aurora, Jupiter and Neptun-Olimp) until the end of the current summer season.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Constanta)