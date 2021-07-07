Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Vintage refrigerator brand Fram relaunched in Romania

07 July 2021
The first Romanian refrigerator returns to the market as Fram brand will be relaunched by Network One Distribution (NOD) as the element around which a new line of household appliances is built.

The medium-term target for the Fram brand includes a 10% market share, Bursa reported.

This summer, Fram will introduce to the Romanian public over 30 products, large appliances (refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, hoods, stoves) and small ones (espresso machines, coffee makers, fryers, kettles, toasters, shredders), integrated into four different ranges and their variations (retro, classic, color and modern) under the slogan "From the past to the present".

The new line targets the nostalgic generations, the millennials open to rediscovering the symbols of those times, and generation Z, eager to relate both to their roots and contemporary aspirations.

(Photo: Fram Electrocasnice Facebook Page)

