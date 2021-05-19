Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 10:56
Social

COVID-19: More than 4 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania

19 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 4 million people in Romania have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to official data released on Tuesday afternoon, May 18. In total, almost 6.94 million vaccine doses have been administered in Romania so far.

The Romanian authorities aim to reach 5 million vaccinated people by June 1.

According to the official report released on Tuesday, almost 97,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and most got the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech (74,561).  

Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said that, according to the authorities' estimates, about half of the Romanian population would have some form of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection by August 1, either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

"Vaccination targets and objectives are based particularly on reaching the threshold of herd immunity that would come with benefits in terms of epidemiological control. That is why we want to speed up the vaccination campaign," Gheorghita said, according to News.ro.

In a press statement on Tuesday, president Klaus Iohannis also talked about speeding up the vaccination campaign in the country by bringing the vaccine "closer to the people."

"I just attended a working meeting with members of the Government to discuss the acceleration of the vaccination campaign. Obviously, the campaign is going well, the vaccination marathons have been a success, but to continue at this high level of vaccination, we need to bring the vaccine closer to the people," Iohannis said.

According to the president, the authorities should focus more on the rural areas where access to vaccines is often more difficult than in cities.

"Mayors and other local authorities, regardless of political colour, must be actively involved in the vaccination campaign. The success we have had so far is mainly in urban areas, so it is important to act more intensively in rural areas where the access to a vaccination center is often more difficult," Klaus Iohannis said. 

As a solution, he suggested to the authorities in small towns to go from door to door "to tell people how important it is to get vaccinated." Also, local authorities should facilitate access to a COVID-19 vaccine, "create opportunities for vaccination both at work and in leisure spaces."

He also urged the Romanians to get vaccinated, as this is the best way to end the pandemic. "Until we are immunized in a significant percentage, the pandemic cannot end, and the risk for the unvaccinated to develop a severe form of the disease remains high. So, dear Romanians, do not hesitate to get vaccinated!" the president said. 

To speed up the vaccination campaign, the Romanian authorities have been introducing extra options for those who want to get a vaccine, such as mobile and drive-through vaccination centers or "vaccination marathons" in cities. Online appointments on the government-run platform Programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro are also available, and family doctors also joined the campaign on May 4.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the authorities also plan to set up vaccination sites at airports and road border crossing points. 

"They are already starting to be active, and there will be more operational centers at border points, both in airports, especially those with international flights, and at road crossing points - Nadlac, Vama Bors, Satu Mare, to offer Romanians working abroad who travel to the country the opportunity to get vaccinated. Most centers will use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Gheorghita explained, quoted by News.ro

Local media reported last week that the Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nadlac I and Nadlac II border crossing points.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 10:56
Social

COVID-19: More than 4 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania

19 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 4 million people in Romania have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to official data released on Tuesday afternoon, May 18. In total, almost 6.94 million vaccine doses have been administered in Romania so far.

The Romanian authorities aim to reach 5 million vaccinated people by June 1.

According to the official report released on Tuesday, almost 97,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and most got the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech (74,561).  

Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said that, according to the authorities' estimates, about half of the Romanian population would have some form of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection by August 1, either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

"Vaccination targets and objectives are based particularly on reaching the threshold of herd immunity that would come with benefits in terms of epidemiological control. That is why we want to speed up the vaccination campaign," Gheorghita said, according to News.ro.

In a press statement on Tuesday, president Klaus Iohannis also talked about speeding up the vaccination campaign in the country by bringing the vaccine "closer to the people."

"I just attended a working meeting with members of the Government to discuss the acceleration of the vaccination campaign. Obviously, the campaign is going well, the vaccination marathons have been a success, but to continue at this high level of vaccination, we need to bring the vaccine closer to the people," Iohannis said.

According to the president, the authorities should focus more on the rural areas where access to vaccines is often more difficult than in cities.

"Mayors and other local authorities, regardless of political colour, must be actively involved in the vaccination campaign. The success we have had so far is mainly in urban areas, so it is important to act more intensively in rural areas where the access to a vaccination center is often more difficult," Klaus Iohannis said. 

As a solution, he suggested to the authorities in small towns to go from door to door "to tell people how important it is to get vaccinated." Also, local authorities should facilitate access to a COVID-19 vaccine, "create opportunities for vaccination both at work and in leisure spaces."

He also urged the Romanians to get vaccinated, as this is the best way to end the pandemic. "Until we are immunized in a significant percentage, the pandemic cannot end, and the risk for the unvaccinated to develop a severe form of the disease remains high. So, dear Romanians, do not hesitate to get vaccinated!" the president said. 

To speed up the vaccination campaign, the Romanian authorities have been introducing extra options for those who want to get a vaccine, such as mobile and drive-through vaccination centers or "vaccination marathons" in cities. Online appointments on the government-run platform Programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro are also available, and family doctors also joined the campaign on May 4.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the authorities also plan to set up vaccination sites at airports and road border crossing points. 

"They are already starting to be active, and there will be more operational centers at border points, both in airports, especially those with international flights, and at road crossing points - Nadlac, Vama Bors, Satu Mare, to offer Romanians working abroad who travel to the country the opportunity to get vaccinated. Most centers will use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Gheorghita explained, quoted by News.ro

Local media reported last week that the Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nadlac I and Nadlac II border crossing points.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked