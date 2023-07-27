Four dead, damages in 22 counties after storms batter Romania

Four people have died and damages have been reported in 22 counties and Bucharest as a result of the severe storms and heavy precipitation in Romania on Wednesday, July 26, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The storms caused 117 fallen trees on roads, cars, and buildings, as well as damage to nine houses, 16 blocks, and 18 cars. A total of 53 localities in 22 counties (Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Suceava, Sibiu, Sălaj, Timiș, and Tulcea) and Bucharest were affected by these hazardous meteorological phenomena.

Romanian firefighters worked to clear fallen construction elements, six poles, and as many as 117 trees that had fallen. Interventions were carried out to evacuate water from one annex, seven cellars, two block basements, and two streets.

The tragic toll includes four people who lost their lives. Three of them were struck by lightning in Botoșani and Caraș-Severin counties, while another person died due to a tree falling onto their car in Alba County.

Additionally, another incident occurred in Ilfov County, where a fallen tree hit a moving car, resulting in the injury of one person who was taken to the hospital.

The IGSU message highlights that the damages and lost lives are clear evidence that dangerous weather phenomena should not be ignored, and their frequency has intensified in recent times.

"Take into account the recommendations of the authorities, respect the measures, and heed the warnings transmitted through the RO-ALERT system or other sources of information. Many of the effects of emergencies can be limited or even eliminated if timely action is taken and the correct response is known. Therefore, it is essential to be informed in advance about the dangers we may face and to adopt preventive measures for potential emergency situations," IGSU said in a press release.

Emergency teams remain on duty to efficiently manage emergency situations and provide specialized first aid to individuals in distress.

Guides are available on the national emergency preparedness platform Fiipregatit.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)