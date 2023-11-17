Real Estate

Romanian developer and US company to invest EUR 630 mln in man-made lagoons in seven European cities

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Forty Management has announced a new partnership with US company Crystal Lagoons to develop man-made lagoons in seven new cities across Europe. The Lagoon City concept will be scaled up in Rome, Milan, Toulouse and Sevilla, while Public Access Lagoons (PAL) will be developed in three other European cities yet to be announced.

These developments involve a EUR 630 million pipeline and are in addition to those already initiated in Bucharest, Budapest, Prague, and Warsaw.

“We are delighted that one of the world’s most innovative companies, which invented the artificial lagoon technology, has chosen Forty Management to start these projects across Europe. Together with our partners at Crystal Lagoons, we aim to bring the sea to some of the continent’s most beautiful cities,” said Lucian Azoiței, Forty Management’s CEO.

Forty Management’s portfolio currently includes eight mixed-use Lagoon City projects and 11 Public Access Lagoon projects to be developed in seven countries - Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, France and Spain. In addition, there are three luxury hotels totalling 695 rooms - Radisson Lagoon and Crest Collection in Bucharest, along with the Lagoon City Budapest hotel (the brand will be announced after negotiations are completed towards the end of the year).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romanian developer and US company to invest EUR 630 mln in man-made lagoons in seven European cities

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Forty Management has announced a new partnership with US company Crystal Lagoons to develop man-made lagoons in seven new cities across Europe. The Lagoon City concept will be scaled up in Rome, Milan, Toulouse and Sevilla, while Public Access Lagoons (PAL) will be developed in three other European cities yet to be announced.

These developments involve a EUR 630 million pipeline and are in addition to those already initiated in Bucharest, Budapest, Prague, and Warsaw.

“We are delighted that one of the world’s most innovative companies, which invented the artificial lagoon technology, has chosen Forty Management to start these projects across Europe. Together with our partners at Crystal Lagoons, we aim to bring the sea to some of the continent’s most beautiful cities,” said Lucian Azoiței, Forty Management’s CEO.

Forty Management’s portfolio currently includes eight mixed-use Lagoon City projects and 11 Public Access Lagoon projects to be developed in seven countries - Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, France and Spain. In addition, there are three luxury hotels totalling 695 rooms - Radisson Lagoon and Crest Collection in Bucharest, along with the Lagoon City Budapest hotel (the brand will be announced after negotiations are completed towards the end of the year).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania