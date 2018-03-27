Former Cambridge Analytica Romanian employee may have been poisoned

Romanian Dan Muresan, who was found dead in a hotel room in Kenya in 2012, while working a contract in the country for British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, may have been poisoned, Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica scandal told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Wylie said a few days ago that Dan Muresan was his predecessor at Cambridge Analytica. Dan Muresan was the son of former Romanian agriculture minister Ioan Avram Muresan.

Wylie said the things he heard the speculation about Muresan’s death from others inside the firm and that he had no proof to substantiate these allegations, according to Business Insider UK.

“People suspected he was poisoned in his bedroom,” Wylie told the British MPs who heard him. He added that Kenyan police had been bribed not to enter his hotel room for 24 hours.

“What I heard was that he was working on some kind of deal of some sort, I’m not sure what kind of deal it is.”

In his testimony, Wylie painted the picture of a lawless organization that used hacked material, illegal data and intimidation techniques to influence elections around the globe. He also said that the firm’s involvement in the Brexit referendum may have tilted the balance in favor of the Leave campaign.

Christopher Wylie’s hearing in the British Parliament’sDigital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee can be watched here.

(Photo source: print screen from UK Parliament hearing video)