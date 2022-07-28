Number of foreign workers in RO doubles in three years to 85,000 at end-June

At the end of June, 84,936 foreign employees from 178 countries were officially employed in Romania, almost twice as many as in June 2019, according to an analysis by CursDeguvernare.ro based on data supplied by the Labor Inspectorate.

This reflects the deficit in the local labor market, which forced private employers to look for staff outside the country, especially in Asia.

The country of origin for the largest number of foreign employees in Romania is Turkey, with 10,184 Turkish workers in Romania as of June 2022, more than double the level of the summer of 2019. More than 40% of them work in construction, 22.2% in trade and 14.5% in industry.

Nepal and the Republic of Moldova are other important countries of origin for foreign workers in Romania.

The number of Nepalis with work visas has increased almost six-fold in the last three years. Nepalese work mainly in HoReCa (26.6%), the manufacturing industry (20.7%) and construction (9.9%).

Regarding the number of employees from Moldova, it increased 2.5 times in the last three years. Most of them work in construction (30.9%), transport (15.7%) and HoReCa (13.5%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com