Romania hires 5,400 from Bangladesh, seeks more from Nepal and India

A consular mission of Romania in Bangladesh granted, between April and July, 5,400 work visas to some citizens of this country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a similar mission in Nepal, and at the Romanian embassy in New Delhi, India, additional personnel have been assigned to grant work visas, Profit.ro reported.

In Romania, more than 10,000 applications for work-related employment visas were submitted in the first three months of this year by foreign nationals, mostly from Asian countries.

The authorities could no longer cope with the high number of work visa demands, so the Government decided to adjust the procedures such as to accommodate the high number of applicants.

The validity of the request was prolonged, and the requests can be submitted to any territorial representation of the General Inspectorate for Immigration.

(Photo: Pixabay)

