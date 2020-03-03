Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 08:25
Business
Number of foreign workers in RO doubles in 2019
03 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 23,000 non-residents from outside the European Union were allowed to stay in Romania and given working permits in 2019, most of whom are from Vietnam, Turkey, Nepal and China, according to data received by Economica.net from the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI).

The number of non-EU workers legally employed in Romania is at least twice as high as at the end of 2018 and at least triple compared to the end of 2017 and 2016, Economica.net concluded based on data received from the IGI.

Over 5,200 (22% of total) of the foreign citizens with working permits in Romania are from Vietnam, over 2,800 people are from Turkey, and almost 2,200 people are from Nepal.

In 2019, the Government allowed employers to bring at most 30,000 new workers from outside the EU, the largest number since 2014, in response to the local labor shortage.

During 2019, there were 97,000 vacancies that the companies were not able to fill. This is 50% more than in 2018.

“Outside Romania, Asia remains the only supplier of labor for construction. From the moment they are recruited until they get to Romania, it takes about three to four months. However, this is a fringe solution, to repair the situation of the construction personnel,” said Adriana Iftime, the general director of the Federation of Construction Companies (FPSC), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 08:25
Business
Number of foreign workers in RO doubles in 2019
03 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 23,000 non-residents from outside the European Union were allowed to stay in Romania and given working permits in 2019, most of whom are from Vietnam, Turkey, Nepal and China, according to data received by Economica.net from the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI).

The number of non-EU workers legally employed in Romania is at least twice as high as at the end of 2018 and at least triple compared to the end of 2017 and 2016, Economica.net concluded based on data received from the IGI.

Over 5,200 (22% of total) of the foreign citizens with working permits in Romania are from Vietnam, over 2,800 people are from Turkey, and almost 2,200 people are from Nepal.

In 2019, the Government allowed employers to bring at most 30,000 new workers from outside the EU, the largest number since 2014, in response to the local labor shortage.

During 2019, there were 97,000 vacancies that the companies were not able to fill. This is 50% more than in 2018.

“Outside Romania, Asia remains the only supplier of labor for construction. From the moment they are recruited until they get to Romania, it takes about three to four months. However, this is a fringe solution, to repair the situation of the construction personnel,” said Adriana Iftime, the general director of the Federation of Construction Companies (FPSC), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40