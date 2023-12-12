Politics

Foreign minister: Air Schengen is "plausible scenario" for Romania

12 December 2023

Romania's entry into Schengen with the airports only, as a first step, is "a plausible scenario," the minister of foreign affairs Luminita Odobescu stated, speaking of Austria's proposal issued over the weekend.

Unlike the junior ruling party, which backed her as a minister, Odobescu did not express many concerns about the conditionalities mentioned by Austria or about the more important topic of the full Schengen membership that has genuine economic importance. 

The dossier of the country's membership to the European area of ​​free movement is approached "with caution, stage by stage and with the utmost seriousness", Odobescu said, mentioning the Netherlands's position on Bulgaria.

"At the current moment, we must wait for the agreement of the Dutch parliament to lift the veto for Bulgaria, and after that, we can say that we can have a planning in procedural terms of the next stages," she pointed out, quoted by Agerpres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

