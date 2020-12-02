Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 08:05
Business
Ford to produce over 1,000 cars per day at its Romanian factory this year
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Car producer Ford Romania officially announced for the first time that the plant it operates in Craiova will reach this year a record of daily assembly volume of over 1,000 units per day (Puma and EcoSport models).

The factory will produce a car every 67 seconds and an engine (EcoBoost) every 42 seconds, local Ziarul Financiar reported. Given that in 2020 there are 251 working days, the factory could produce 251,000 cars and nearly 427,000 EcoBoost engines - both "classic" and hybrid versions.

Starting with October 2019, the Ford factory in Craiova has been building two SUVs - Ford EcoSport and the new Ford Puma.

The segment of sport utility vehicles is still the fastest growing segment in Europe. In 2019, a total of 5.9 million SUVs were registered in Europe, an increase of 10%.

The new Ford Puma is already delivered in all European markets where Ford is present, and, starting with the first part of this year, the model built in Craiova will also be exported to Australia, being the first vehicle produced in Romania delivered to this market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 08:05
Business
Ford to produce over 1,000 cars per day at its Romanian factory this year
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Car producer Ford Romania officially announced for the first time that the plant it operates in Craiova will reach this year a record of daily assembly volume of over 1,000 units per day (Puma and EcoSport models).

The factory will produce a car every 67 seconds and an engine (EcoBoost) every 42 seconds, local Ziarul Financiar reported. Given that in 2020 there are 251 working days, the factory could produce 251,000 cars and nearly 427,000 EcoBoost engines - both "classic" and hybrid versions.

Starting with October 2019, the Ford factory in Craiova has been building two SUVs - Ford EcoSport and the new Ford Puma.

The segment of sport utility vehicles is still the fastest growing segment in Europe. In 2019, a total of 5.9 million SUVs were registered in Europe, an increase of 10%.

The new Ford Puma is already delivered in all European markets where Ford is present, and, starting with the first part of this year, the model built in Craiova will also be exported to Australia, being the first vehicle produced in Romania delivered to this market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40