Ford to produce over 1,000 cars per day at its Romanian factory this year

Car producer Ford Romania officially announced for the first time that the plant it operates in Craiova will reach this year a record of daily assembly volume of over 1,000 units per day (Puma and EcoSport models).
The factory will produce a car every 67 seconds and an engine (EcoBoost) every 42 seconds, local Ziarul Financiar reported. Given that in 2020 there are 251 working days, the factory could produce 251,000 cars and nearly 427,000 EcoBoost engines - both "classic" and hybrid versions.
Starting with October 2019, the Ford factory in Craiova has been building two SUVs - Ford EcoSport and the new Ford Puma.
The segment of sport utility vehicles is still the fastest growing segment in Europe. In 2019, a total of 5.9 million SUVs were registered in Europe, an increase of 10%.
The new Ford Puma is already delivered in all European markets where Ford is present, and, starting with the first part of this year, the model built in Craiova will also be exported to Australia, being the first vehicle produced in Romania delivered to this market.
(Photo source: the company)
The market share of Ford on the Romanian car market (including passenger cars and commercial vehicles) reached 8.58% in...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!