Ford Otosan has officially begun production of the new Courier models in Craiova, one year and three months after the joint-venture company between Ford Motor Company and the Koç Group officially took over the factory in Romania.

"Since we took over the factory in July 2022, we have recruited 1,300 new employees, and we now have 6,300 employees. We are transferring development and electrification from Turkey to Craiova. At the moment, Turkish and Romanian engineers are working for the plant. In 2024, we will introduce the new electric Puma, which will mark a new phase in car production, and Courier will also have an electric version from 2024," said Güven Özyurt, the CEO of Ford Otosan, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The Koç Group has invested over EUR 175 million in Romania in the last five years, according to CEO Levent Çakiroglu. He also said that the “Courier is a turning point for Ford Otosan, which comes to Craiova alongside the Puma, the best-selling Ford car in Europe. This would not have been possible if Ford Europe had not made this factory one of the most efficient in Europe.”

Ford Otosan is the only production center in the world for the Courier models, which were first assembled at the Yeniköy plant in 2014. As part of Ford Otosan's investment strategy, the production of the Courier models was moved from the Yeniköy plant to the Craiova plant in Romania.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who recently visited the factory, said that the launch of the new Ford Transit Courier and Ford Tourneo Courier models represents a major success for the Romanian automotive industry.

"I was here earlier and saw three production halls. I was impressed by both the level of technology and the professionalism of all the employees working here. Furthermore, I took a test drive with the new Tourneo, and I want to say that I'm proud that such a car, which can compete with any competing model produced in other parts of the world, is made here in Romania," said Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister pointed out that the Craiova plant, the result of a Turkish-American strategic partnership, is already a successful project.

"The figures - which, for me as prime minister, are of great importance - clearly show that this project is already a great success: nearly EUR 500 million in investments over the next three years; the recruitment of 1,300 employees, both at the car factory and the engine factory; increasing the annual production capacity to over 270,000 vehicle units and 350,000 engine units. These figures clearly demonstrate that Romania is a place where major investments yield valuable and long-term results," Ciolacu also said.

“Romanians can buy quality cars produced in Romania for both cargo transportation and family use. So, I invite them to buy the new models,” the official added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan on Facebook)