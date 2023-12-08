Ford factory in Romania begins deliveries of new models Transit and Turneo Courier

Ford Otosan started delivering the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier models produced in Craiova, Romania, to its customers in Europe.

"We have high hopes for the Transit Courier, which we are sure will be one of the engines of the national economy in the years to come, but also for the Tourneo Courier, a versatile, compact model adapted to both business and family needs," said Roxana Capătă, Managing Director, Ford Romania Services, quoted by Profit.ro.

The first trains loaded with cars are heading towards the customers after production started in November in the Romanian factory.

Some of the customers were invited to the factory to watch the production process of the two models.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Otosan)