Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Fondul Proprietatea ups small investors’ tranche in Hidroelectrica IPO by 53%

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The initial public offering (IPO) of shares at Romania’s major electricity producer Hidroelectrica ended at a price of RON 104 per share, resulting in a EUR 9.4 billion valuation for the company.

Fondul Proprietatea will get around RON 9.3 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) after it decided to sell its entire 19.94% stake in the company.

The small investors that placed their money to buy Hidroelectrica shares (BVB: H2O) were eventually allotted a 20% portion of the total number of shares (total IPO: 89.7 million, representing 19.94% of Hidroelectrica) sold by Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), up from 15% from a smaller total IPO initially announced.

The IPO managers, with FP’s consent, used the entire amount of 11.7 million shares to increase the size of the offering from 78 million shares to 89.7 million shares. This resulted in 53% more shares for small investors (17.9 million) and 8.2% more shares for institutional investors (71.8 million) compared to the initial distribution.

Small investors will thus get 32 shares for every 100 shares subscribed, a pro-rata allocation 53% larger than estimated before the release of the IPO outcome.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Fondul Proprietatea ups small investors’ tranche in Hidroelectrica IPO by 53%

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The initial public offering (IPO) of shares at Romania’s major electricity producer Hidroelectrica ended at a price of RON 104 per share, resulting in a EUR 9.4 billion valuation for the company.

Fondul Proprietatea will get around RON 9.3 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) after it decided to sell its entire 19.94% stake in the company.

The small investors that placed their money to buy Hidroelectrica shares (BVB: H2O) were eventually allotted a 20% portion of the total number of shares (total IPO: 89.7 million, representing 19.94% of Hidroelectrica) sold by Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), up from 15% from a smaller total IPO initially announced.

The IPO managers, with FP’s consent, used the entire amount of 11.7 million shares to increase the size of the offering from 78 million shares to 89.7 million shares. This resulted in 53% more shares for small investors (17.9 million) and 8.2% more shares for institutional investors (71.8 million) compared to the initial distribution.

Small investors will thus get 32 shares for every 100 shares subscribed, a pro-rata allocation 53% larger than estimated before the release of the IPO outcome.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania