Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea seeks to up buy-back scheme to 30% of its shares

03 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), submitted for approval to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) an application to increase the size of the buy-back scheme currently underway up to 1.67 billion FP shares, the equivalent to 29.4% of the fund's capital.

It is expected that details of the public tender offer as amended to be announced if and when the approval is received from the FSA, which is likely to occur within ten business days according to the regulations in force, the note sent to investors reads.

Currently, FP is running a public offer through which it wants to buy back 670 million shares, equivalent to 11.8% of the capital, at a price of RON 0.6319, 24.9% above the current market price. The offer started at the end of last month and will run until December 5.

In the case of Global Certificates of Deposit, listed in London, FP will pay the value in dollars equivalent to RON 31.595 per certificate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea seeks to up buy-back scheme to 30% of its shares

03 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), submitted for approval to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) an application to increase the size of the buy-back scheme currently underway up to 1.67 billion FP shares, the equivalent to 29.4% of the fund's capital.

It is expected that details of the public tender offer as amended to be announced if and when the approval is received from the FSA, which is likely to occur within ten business days according to the regulations in force, the note sent to investors reads.

Currently, FP is running a public offer through which it wants to buy back 670 million shares, equivalent to 11.8% of the capital, at a price of RON 0.6319, 24.9% above the current market price. The offer started at the end of last month and will run until December 5.

In the case of Global Certificates of Deposit, listed in London, FP will pay the value in dollars equivalent to RON 31.595 per certificate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards