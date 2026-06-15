FMCG sales in Romania rise 1.9% in volume terms in Q1, NielsenIQ estimates

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania increased by 1.9% year-on-year in volume terms in the first quarter of 2026 across modern and traditional retail formats, according to estimates by consultancy firm NielsenIQ cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The figures suggest that the shock caused last year by higher VAT rates and other fiscal measures has largely been absorbed, with demand for everyday consumer goods showing signs of stabilisation.

NielsenIQ estimated that the FMCG market expanded by 6.5% y/y in value terms during the quarter, supported by a 4.5% y/y increase in prices. Inflation in FMCG products remained significantly below overall consumer price inflation, which was driven mainly by higher energy costs, rents, and fuel prices.

The consultancy noted that Romanian consumers remain more cautious when purchasing durable goods, such as electronics and household appliances, than when buying non-durable products.

Official data published by the statistics office INS painted a weaker picture for retail activity overall. According to INS, retail sales contracted by 5.4% y/y in the first quarter, with both food and non-food segments recording declines of more than 6%. Fuel sales fell by a more moderate 0.7%.

The divergence between the official retail statistics and NielsenIQ estimates reflects differences in methodology and coverage. While INS data encompasses the broader retail sector, including durable goods categories that have been more affected by weaker consumer confidence, NielsenIQ focuses on FMCG products, which tend to be less sensitive to economic downturns.

iulian@romania-insider.com