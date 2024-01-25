Events

Timișoara’s Flight Festival returns in June

25 January 2024

Flight Festival will return to Timișoara, western Romania, this summer. Scheduled for June 21-23, the event promises “a real show of creativity and freedom in a natural setting,” as this year’s edition will be held on the shore of the lake at the Bănățean Village Museum.

The program will include live concerts, art installations, and relaxation areas. 

The lineup is yet to be announced, but tickets are already available for purchase online at Iabilet.ro or from the IaBilet network, Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

Last year, when Timișoara held the European Capital of Culture title, Flight Festival teamed up with two other festivals - VEST FEST and Magnetic Festival - for a bigger event named District23.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Flight Festival will return to Timișoara, western Romania, this summer. Scheduled for June 21-23, the event promises “a real show of creativity and freedom in a natural setting,” as this year’s edition will be held on the shore of the lake at the Bănățean Village Museum.

The program will include live concerts, art installations, and relaxation areas. 

The lineup is yet to be announced, but tickets are already available for purchase online at Iabilet.ro or from the IaBilet network, Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

Last year, when Timișoara held the European Capital of Culture title, Flight Festival teamed up with two other festivals - VEST FEST and Magnetic Festival - for a bigger event named District23.

(Photo source: the organizers)

