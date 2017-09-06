Fixeur, a film directed by Adrian Sitaru, is Romania’s proposal for the next year’s Oscars, in the Best Foreign Language Film category, the National Center for Cinematography announced on Wednesday, September 6.

The film centers on Radu, a Romanian trainee journalist working at the office of the France Presse Agency in Bucharest, who is aspiring to a post of reporter. The repatriation of a young prostitute from France gives him the opportunity to prove his qualities as a journalist. However, the closer he gets to having his interview done, Radu starts questioning the nature of his ambition to practice journalism.

Sieranevada, the fourth feature film of Romanian director Cristi Puiu, was Romania’s proposal for the Oscars in 2017.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

