UNICEF: Three municipalities and two communes in Romania, candidates for Child Friendly City title

Romania's municipalities of Brașov, Bacău and Moinești and the communes of Colonești and Corbasca are candidates for the title of Child Friendly City. The program is part of a global initiative of UNICEF and UN-Habitat launched in 1996, in which more than 3,400 cities from 38 countries participate.

The five Romanian localities can become more inclusive communities where children's rights are respected and where children can participate in decision-making, UNICEF explained. The Child Friendly City initiative is a concept that brings together authorities and other relevant actors such as NGOs, the private sector, academia, the media, and children.

The candidates aim to develop a safe and clean environment, quality inclusive education, more playgrounds with facilities for children with disabilities, and more cultural and artistic events, among others.

Over the next two years, the candidate municipalities will work with the support of UNICEF to implement the local action plans. At the end of implementation, they will be independently evaluated, and the qualifying municipality will be recognized as a child-friendly city.

Natalia Intotero, minister for family, youth and equal opportunities, said the ministry she leads supports this initiative. "The Child Friendly City Initiative sets the benchmarks for the necessary changes that need to start at the local level," she stated.

Nicolae Gorunescu, Vice-President of the National Authority for the Protection of Children's Rights and Adoption, said: "The initiative promotes social inclusion, prioritizing vulnerable groups, which will not remain invisible at the local level. Involving children in decisions that affect them and formalizing local children's councils also enables local councils to systematically consult children. We want Brașov, Bacău, Moinești, Colonești, and Corbasca to become places where children's rights are truly respected and where children's voices are heard in all matters that concern them."

According to Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania, UNICEF will provide technical assistance in implementing local action plans and creating truly child-friendly localities.

The initiative started in Romania in 2021 as part of the project "Romania for every child. Ensuring social inclusion - breaking the vicious circle of exclusion for the most vulnerable children in Romania,” which benefited from a grant of EUR 4.2 million from Norway through Norwegian Grants under the Local Development Programme administered by the Romanian Social Development Fund, as well as support from companies and individuals.

