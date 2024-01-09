Sports

First four slopes open to tourists in Romanian mountain resort of Sinaia

09 January 2024

The first four slopes are set to open for skiing in Sinaia, a popular mountain town roughly 120 km north of Bucharest. 

According to an announcement posted on the Sinaia gondola's Facebook page, this winter season, the first four slopes in the high-altitude area of the Bucegi Mountains will be opened on Wednesday, January 10. They are Lăptici 1, Lăptici 2, Variantă, and Soarelui 2. 

Skiing is possible "with a sufficient layer on the mentioned slopes, albeit a bit icy. The ski lift facilities will start their schedule with the public at 08:00 (Gondola Sinaia - Telecabina Sinaia) and 08:40 (Gondola Carp and Telescaunul Soarelui). We will operate until 17:00, and 16:30 for those higher up, and 16:00 for Valea Soarelui," say the administrators of the ski area.

According to the same source, skiers have the best chances for good weather on Wednesday and Thursday, as the weekend forecasts indicate strong winds which will mosy likely prevent cable transport installations from working.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elenaphotos/Dreamstime.com)

1

