Construction to start at Romania’s Severe Burn Center in Târgu Mureș

Romania’s Health Ministry recently issued the order to start construction works for the Severe Burn Center in Târgu Mureș, in central Romania. The project is carried out by the ministry through the World Bank Project, and the total budget of the investment is RON 322 million, equivalent to almost EUR 65 million.

The new building will have 7 levels and will include 5 beds for critical patients, 10 beds for intermediate therapy and for microsurgery and reconstructive surgery, an ICU section with 57 beds, and 25 operating rooms distributed over two floors.

The ministry noted that this is the third construction started in the last 12 months for healthcare units dedicated to patients with severe burns, following Timișoara and Bucharest. The construction projects total RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) in value.

Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila said last year that the Burn Centers in Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, and at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" children's hospital in Bucharest will be completed by 2025, making 50 to 60 beds available for patients with severe burns, according to G4Media.

Almost 10 years after the deadly fire of 2015 at the Colectiv club in Bucharest, which claimed the lives of 65 young people, many of whom died due to hospital-acquired infections, Romania still lacks centers for treating severe burn victims. In 2014, before the fire, a government act had provided for the construction of 4 centers: two in Bucharest, one in Timișoara, and one in Târgu Mureș.

At the moment, there are no places in the country for the proper treatment of patients with severe burns, and only around 24 beds for those with medium-level burns.

(Photo source: Ms.ro)